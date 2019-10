Following a successful IAAPA Expo Europe show last month, Laserforce has installed its award-winning Gen 8 system at the new LaserZone facility in Mainz, Germany.

LaserZone has multiple locations across Germany and owner Steffan Appel plans on upgrading their Frankfurt location with a massive 55-player Gen 8 system. The business works with Laserforce throughout its venues.

More information is available at www.laserforcetag.com and www.laserzone.de.