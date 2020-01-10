Trending
RePlay Magazine
Newmans Sales to Showcase Product Portfolio at EAG

By on INSTANT REPLAY

Gary Newman, who spent 40 years in senior sales roles with leading amusements suppliers, launched his own company less than two years ago and will be at the EAG Expo for the second year in a row – showing Phantom Motorcycle, a uniquely-styled riding game designed to appeal to a younger audience.

It’s linkable up to four players and switchable between playing for a score, redemption tickets or capsules. “It’s a game with instant appeal,” he said. Booth #235 will feature that game along with a selection of the latest releases from Supernova Games.

