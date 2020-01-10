Bowling Summit Begins Sunday

Scheduled for Jan. 12-14 in Charleston, S.C., the 2020 Bowling Summit hosts BPAA’s Mid-Winter Conference, which is chock full of education and networking opportunities for those in the industry. Click here to register now.

Among the session topics: “Redemption, Games and the Guest Experience” featuring John Karabatsos (Jan. 13 from 9:45-11 a.m.); “If Not You, Who? How to Crack the Code of Employee Disengagement” featuring Jill Christensen (Jan. 13 from 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.); and

“The Art of Giving Great Service” featuring Elnian Gilbert (Jan. 13 from 2:15-3:30 p.m.). Learn more info at www.bpaa.com/bowlingsummit.