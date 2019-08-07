New Virtual Rabbids Games Coming In Expansion Pack

The Big Expansion Pack from LAI Games will be fully released in a couple of weeks, according to the company. It will add Space Skirmish, Kitchen Catastrophe and Coaster Calamity to the Virtual Rabbids games lineup.

For operators, the pack comes with the new software, a promotional kit, large non-slip floor stickers, signage and – of course – “a major dose of excitement.”

The company says,Space Skirmish “introduces a brand-new interactive element to the ride, allowing guests to shoot at enemy targets as they speed through the galaxy to escape Robo-Rabbids!” Kitchen Catastrophe lets riders experience “mammoth fun from a pint-sized perspective” as they drive a toy car to escape from a “Rabbid Chef” in his gigantic kitchen. Finally, Coaster Calamity is an “extreme coaster adventure on a ride designed by the harebrained Rabbids, with breathtaking heights, hilarious drops and logic-defying twists and turns.”

Learn more about the new games here or visit www.laigames.com for more info.