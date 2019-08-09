Foundations University Has Howell as Speaker

Sherry Howell of CenterEdge Software will be joining Foundations Entertainment University as one of its permanent speakers, according to CenterEdge. The next Foundations event will be held Oct. 15-17 in Dallas, Texas.

“We’re proud that Sherry has this opportunity to bring her entertainment knowledge and enthusiasm to Foundations on a more permanent basis,” said Merrik Keller, the director of business development at CenterEdge Software. “Foundations is a great educational platform for today’s entertainment entrepreneurs. With Sherry’s passion and dedication for the industry, I have no doubt that she will continue to empower business leaders into building and operating a facility that communities can enjoy for years to come.”

CenterEdge is also offering a scholarship to attend the next event. The application is available here. More information is available at www.centeredgesoftware.com and www.foundationsuniversity.com.