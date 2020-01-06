New Space in Virginia Gets Everyone Into VR

In a 19th century building in downtown Pulaski, Va., reports The Roanoke Times, is a new virtual reality center that features gaming and other VR experiences that certainly gives the place a 21st century feel.

Next Level VR celebrated its official opening Jan. 4 by running two simultaneous tournaments with Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. All entrants received a 5 percent discount on VR sessions and first-, second- and third-place winners earn cash prizes and free or discounted future sessions. They use Oculus Go and Valve Index headsets, paired with compatible computers that would set back individual owners about $2,000 each.

“Not many kids or young adults can afford to put out this much for virtual reality at home, but they can immerse themselves here,” said Jordan Persson, who’s been helping with the technology side of the new business backed by investor Steve Critchfield.

Even before opening, they’ve also been involved in using VR as therapy – specifically as an escape for the elderly at Pulaski’s Health and Rehabilitation Center. Visit www.nxtlevelvr.com to learn more about what they do.