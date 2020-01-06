The Pinball for a Cause Gala for Developmental Disabilities, held in November at the Silverball Museum in downtown Delray Beach, Fla., raised $15,000 for people with autism, Down syndrome and other forms of disabilities served by The Arc of Palm Beach County. The organization aims to empower children and adults with all types of intellectual and developmental disabilities.

More than 100 vintage pinball machines, Skee-Ball and all sorts of arcade games fill the Silverball Museum, which has another location in Asbury Park, N.J.

“It was really wonderful to see all those from the community and the staff from Silverball come together as well to help make it such a success,” said Dayna DiDomenico, Silverball Museum’s general manager. According to the Palm Beach Post, the money was raised through a raffle and auction items that were allocated to The Arc’s annual fund, which helps sustain its vital programs.

Silverball has some other events planned for The Arc this year and will soon start planning its second annual gala. Silverball also works with many other community organizations, including the ALS Assn. and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Stay up-to-date with them at www.silverballmuseum.com.