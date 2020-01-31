New Jersey Arcade Brings Old Games

A mostly retro arcade opened at the end of December on Main Street in Medford, N.J. Called Game On! Arcade, the venue features nearly 25 games, including gaming consoles, plus two virtual reality rooms.

As far is the arcade is concerned, it’s mostly about the classics: Galaga, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ms. Pac-Man, NBA Jam, Donkey Kong and Street Fighter II among them, according to the Burlington County Times. The business’s Facebook page noted the arrival of other games in recent days – Joust, Centipede and Jersey Jack’s latest Willy Wonka pinball machine.

Keep the quarters at home though… all games are set to free play. Instead, guests pay $8.50 for the first hour. Owner Craig Coccaro opened the biz after tiring of working a career in IT. That, coupled with some health issues, forced a change.

“It really made me re-evaluate the stamp and the legacy I’m leaving behind,” he said. “I just want people to have fun.” An avid, lifelong gamer, he said he was also looking for ways to share the passion with his children.

Learn more about them at www.gameonmedford.com or swing by 32 N. Main St. if you’re in town.