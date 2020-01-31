ATMIA Houston Conference Scheduled for Feb. 11-13

The 21st ATM Industry Association (ATMIA) conference and expo, set for Feb. 11-13, is shaping up to be among the largest and most exciting in the event’s history, organizers report. Slated to take place at the Hilton Americas in Houston, the conference has registered a wide range of financial institutions, independent deployers, network processors, hardware manufacturers, security companies and dozens of other ATM-related companies.

As conference planners have noted, exhibit space sold out early, requiring the addition of an expanded exhibit hall.

Among the highlights of this year’s gathering is the NextGen workshop that will offer a deep dive into the future of ATMs. Aimed specifically at independent ATM operators, the all-day session will include breakout modules focused on outsourcing parts management and boosting profitability and portfolio value.

Also of particular interest to the independent ATM community is a special seminar session on emerging trends, new technologies and payments. This session will include workshops on cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as advances in customer authentication.

“Our conference has always had a big focus on the independent operators, and part of the reason for changing structure of educational tracks is because of them,” said ATMIA’s David Tente.

This year’s conference will feature a keynote address from Gene Kranz, leader of the Tiger Team of flight directors that brought the Apollo 13 spaceship safely back to Earth on April 17, 1970.

For additional information, visit the conference website at www.atmia.com/conferences/us or give them a call at 605-271-8494.