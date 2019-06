Speaking of esports, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Showdown tournament finals will be held at 11 a.m. June 29 at GameWorks Las Vegas, located in the Town Square Shopping Center. A last-chance round will be held at 5:30 p.m. June 28.

The GameWorks esports event has a prize and cash pool valued at $25,000 (including $10,000 in cash). Visit www.gameworks.com for more information.