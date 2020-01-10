New Bowling Entertainment Center in Eastern England

The U.K. bowling chain Lane7 recently launched a new concept – Gutterball Alley – in North Shields last month. According to Chronicle Live, the business occupies the former Star Bowl location in that town. While Lane7 is adults-only, the new Gutterball Alley is aimed at the family market. The new venue features 16 full-length bowling lanes, a 60-game arcade, a 9-hole mini-golf course, several ping-pong tables, batting cages, plus food and a bar.

“Gutterball Alley is for the parents who dread a trip to lifeless entertainment venues that only cater for kids,” said owner Tim Wilks. “Our new venue is a premium family-friendly entertainment destination that has something for everyone to enjoy.” Learn more at www.gutterballalley.co.uk.