GameWorks to Host “New Year Brawl”

The esports/entertainment venue GameWorks will host a competition across all seven of their locations tomorrow, Jan. 11, featuring Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Tekken 7. The local prize pools are valued at $1,000 each ($500 per game), making the total prize pool $7,000.

Players can register here for the New Year Brawl. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. local time and players can register up until 11:45 a.m. Start time is 1 p.m. GameWorks’ seven nationwide venues are in Chesapeake, Va. (Norfolk), Denver, Las Vegas, Minneapolis at the Mall of America, Newport, Ky., Schaumburg, Ill. (Chicago) and Seattle. Learn more at www.gameworks.com.

