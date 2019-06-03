New AR Headset Module

VRgineers recently announced a new lightweight augmented reality vision and tracking module for its XTAL VR headset. The company says the new addition makes it the most advanced mixed reality system ever created.

They also called it “the only enterprise-grade MR system capable of total immersion.” Weighing just 42 grams, the new module features high-quality camera sensors with wide lenses for a natural field of view. It adds hand tracking, inside-out tracking and virtual and augmented reality switching to XTAL’s capabilities, too.

Learn more about the company at www.vrgineers.com.