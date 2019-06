Main Event Entertainmentwill make its debut at the Mall of Louisiana this summer, according to the company’s website.

The FEC chain’s first location in the state will be a 49,450-sq.-ft. facility, currently under construction, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The Dallas-based company offers bowling, arcades, laser tag and ropes courses, as well as food. It currently has more than 40 locations throughout the U.S.

Additional information is available at www.mainevent.com.