Go-Kart Grand Opening

The indoor-outdoor FEC Fun Land of Fredericksburg will host a formal grand opening and VIP tailgate party June 5 for its new multi-level go-kart track, the Thunder 104.5 Speedway. It’s going to be Virginia’s first multi-level go-kart track, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

The opening will commence at 10 a.m. and the tailgate party will start at 7 p.m. with complimentary burgers, hot dogs and Philly cheese steaks served up from a local food truck. It will officially open to the public June 8, according to the business’s website, www.funlandfredericksburg.com.