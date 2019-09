A new AMI jukebox will be previewed Oct. 9 at the company’s office in Trevose, Penn., where it will be hosting a Training School with Betson.

The AMI jukebox education will include topics presented by the manufacturer’s product manager Kapil Mistri, its regional sales manager Richard Gershman and Fred Bergman in tech support. The new AMI Music mobile app and jukebox core upgrades will be among the subjects.

To RSVP, AMI asks that you contact Jill Fisher at [email protected].