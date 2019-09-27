AMOA Goes “On the Road”

Part of its aim to educate, the AMOA will host its On the Road Program at the Westin O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill., from Oct. 25-27.

During the program, attendees will hear from keynote speaker Kevin Wright, who will share how to attract, develop and ignite a generationally diverse team; Taylor McGlamery of Trustworkz, who will discuss how to best market and promote your company in today’s digital world; and Russ Van Natta of Creative Works, who will focus on two of the fastest growing sectors in the entertainment industry – virtual reality and esports.

A 90-minute operator roundtable session will fly by with “quick-fire” idea exchanges addressing topics like operations, crane mixes, rentals, remote leagues and ATMs. Be ready to take notes, AMOA says.

Cost is $299 per AMOA member or $500 for non-members. Register here or email [email protected] for more information.

AMOA is also extending the event with two additional “On Campus” seminars ($199 per person or $99 for AMOA’s Notre Dame alumni). The first seminar will be “The Employment Journey – What You Need to Know,” hosted by Andrea Herran of Focus HR on Oct. 27. The second, “Social Engineering in a Digital World and the Human Capital Risk,” led by Brad Moody of Lowers & Associates, will be held on Oct. 28. Register here for the On Campus program.