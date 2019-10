The FunQuest Family Entertainment Center in Lynchburg, Va., recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with $4 off their unlimited play package and 50-cent skating. The roller-skating rink features games, laser tag and an indoor playground.

The mid-September festivities attracted around 450 people. FunQuest was named Skate Land before it was purchased by the current owners, according to the News & Advance. Learn more about the business at www.funquestfun.com.