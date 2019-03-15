Location-Based VR Summit

Due to popular demand, the Expo’s virtual reality track is back for a second year with some of the world’s foremost operators, developers and manufacturers sharing their experiences.

Among the sessions, led by VR expert Bob Cooney: a keynote speech from Joanna Popper of HP; “How to Create and Grow Your Group Business” with Sheryl Bindelglass of SherylGolf; and “How to Launch, Market and Drive Traffic to Your VR Attraction with Andre Lawless of Lawless One Marketing, Dorothy Ferguson of Two Bit Circus, Jan Goetgeluk of Virtuix and Leila Amirsadeghi of One Dome.

A full schedule for the March 26 day of VR education is available at this link, or by navigating the Amusement Expo website.