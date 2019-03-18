Neon-Themed Trampoline Park Debuts in Montana

Purportedly the world’s neon-themed trampoline park, Jump Time Bozeman in the Montana city of the same name recently opened, according to a press release.

Part of a 24,000-sq.-ft. entertainment center, Jump Time’s neon orange Ninja Course will be the first park to have trampoline padding wrapped in a neon green vinyl that will illuminate when exposed to blacklights.

The location is the fourth from the family-owned and operated business, which has other locations in Idaho (Boise, Meridian and Twin Falls). Co-owners Chad and Katie Babcock and Eric Anderson opened their first location in 2010.

More information about the new trampoline park is available at www.jumptimebozeman.com.