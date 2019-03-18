Big FEC Planned for Niagara Falls

The One Niagara Welcome Center in New York is undergoing a massive change that will be anchored by a new FEC by spring 2020.

According to the Niagara Gazette, the Niagara Falls Planning board gave unanimous approval last week for the site’s redevelopment, which owners say will be a $12 million investment that will convert it from a tourism center to a family entertainment center.

One Niagara’s managing partner Paul Grenga outlined a plan to turn the building’s second floor into a state-of-the-art arcade featuring virtual reality games; the third floor into a pair of 4D theaters (as pictured above); and climbing walls and an indoor road course that would be part of the massive undertaking as well

Renovations are expected to begin sometime this spring.