Expo Around the Corner!

Tick tock, tick tock. The 10th AAMA/AMOA-sponsored Amusement Expo International is quickly coming up, kicking off March 26. Educational sessions begin that day at the Westgate Hotel, just up the road from the Las Vegas Convention Center, where the trade show will be held on Wednesday, March 27, and Thursday, March 28.

Some of the Education Day topics – built for street and FEC operators – include eSports, cashless systems and ATM trends. A full slate of virtual reality sessions is also on tap this year.

Everything under the sun will be at the Expo: redemption units, video games, pinball machines, kiddie rides, cranes, jukeboxes, merchandisers, darts, prizes, cashless systems and so much more.

Still need to register? Visit www.amusementexpo.org.