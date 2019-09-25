Killer Queen, Black Emperor Headline BumbleBash 4 Tourney

Indie game maker BumbleBear is readying itself for their 4th annual BumbleBash, home to the Killer Queen and Black Emperor world championships – both held in Chattanooga, Tenn., from Oct. 11-14.

“We will be featuring games from our friends such as DeathBall, Cosmotrons, Polycade, Galactic Battleground, Line Wobbler and more,” the company reported. The Killer Queen World Championship will be held Oct. 12-13 along with the first-ever Black Emperor World Championship.

Killer Queen will be on free play at various bars in Chattanooga every weekday from 4-7 p.m. The tournament will feature the most Killer Queen cabinets ever assembled. They’ll be located at Downtown Chattanooga Moxy Hotel, Chattanooga Choo Choo Dome, CoinOp, The Feed and Odd Story.

For more details on all of that, visit www.bumblebash.com. You can also follow along on their Facebook page. By the way, our Casey Minter is headed to Chattanooga next month to see what all the buzz is about, not only with the championship but also with the indie game maker meetup they have planned. Stay tuned!