National ATM Council Introduces New Board Member

Joseph Lee, president of Technovation Data, Inc. (TDI) in Ellicott City, Md., was recently appointed as the National ATM Council’s newest board member, effective at the start of 2020.

“NAC and its leadership are excited to welcome Joseph Lee to the NAC Board at this important time for the U.S. independent ATM sector,” said NAC Chair George Sarantopoulos. “Joseph’s energy and spirit of camaraderie combined with many years of hands-on, real world ATM industry experience and expertise will prove invaluable to guiding the organization forward.”

Lee began his career in the ATM industry nearly 20 years ago, and has served as the president of TDI since 2007. He’s been an active member of NAC, and has offered his enthusiastic support to the annual ATMs Go to Washington and yearly conference events, too.

