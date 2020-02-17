Annual NJAA Show This Week

Held Feb. 19-20 at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, N.J., NJAA is hosting its East Coast Gift & Variety Show, featuring suppliers specializing in plush, novelties, licensed toys, gifts, rides, games and much more.

The purpose of the trade show is to provide close-to-home buying and business opportunities for Jersey area operators. The show floor opens at 11 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday.

The event also includes special seminars like a ride regulation briefing and panel discussion featuring Paul Lamberti and Patrick Gallagher, and a customer service session with Michael Forcella of Ocean County College.

The two-day event will also feature the East Coast/Mid-Atlantic Regionalized NAARSO Outreach Safety School (Feb. 18-20). Register for that here or contact [email protected] for more details. Up to $5,000 in scholarships will be awarded Feb. 19 during the annual Scholarship Awards Party.

Visit www.njamusements.com for more information.