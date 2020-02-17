IAAPA Leadership Summit Heading to L.A. March 11-13

IAAPA’s Leadership Summit event will be held March 11-13 at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles, offering networking opportunities and more for industry leaders. Prospective attendees need to register by Feb. 28. The member price is $1,150 and the non-member price is $1,550.

This year’s summit includes more keynote speakers and panel discussions than ever before, IAAPA said. The speakers include Jill Estorino, executive vice president of global marketing and sales for Disney Parks; Peter van Roden, senior vice president of global themed entertainment at Warner Bros.; and Jake Wood, co-founder and CEO of Team Rubicon, a non-profit that recruits, trains and deploys military veterans to disaster zones around the world and within the U.S. More information is available at www.iaapa.org.