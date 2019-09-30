Name Your Game Expo Heading to NE Oklahoma

Video games and board games will co-headline the upcoming Name Your Game Expo, a family-friendly convention scheduled for Oct. 5-6 at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow, Okla.

The expo will showcase a diverse lineup of arcade games, pinball machines, tabletop games, trading card games, escape rooms, video game consoles and more, according to the Tulsa World.

More than 1,000 free play titles from across the location-based and consumer markets will be available. From Ghostbusters and Star Wars pinball to arcade video games like Mario Kart and online games like Fortnite and Minecraft – many mediums will be represented.

They’ll also be hosting tournaments with prize giveaways. Weekend admission for adults is $20 online or at the door. Children ages 3-8 are $5, and children 2 and under get in free. Visit www.nygexpo.com/attend to get tickets. Information about the free play and tournaments is available at www.nygexpo.com/play.