NAC Elects Board Officers for 2020-23

The National ATM Council, a leading national trade association representing U.S. independent/retail ATM providers and their suppliers, has announced the appointment board of directors for 2020-2023.

Heading the group will be current Chairman George Sarantopoulos (founder and CEO of Access One Solutions), who begins a new, three-year term along with the following: Vice-Chair Patrick Conner (President of ATMPartMart.com), Second Vice-Chair Scot Gardner (President of SJI ATM, Inc.), Secretary Mike Powell (founder and CEO of First Regents Bancservices, LLC) and Treasurer Greg Chiasson (Director of ATM’s of the South/ABSI).

Newly appointed Scot Gardner said he was honored to take on the position, representing his fellow ATM operators throughout the U.S. “as we continue NAC’s diligent work to improve the business operating environment for all of our ATM companies.”

Executive Director Bruce Renard said, “The 2020 NAC board officers are all seasoned ATM entrepreneurs whose collective industry knowledge and business acumen will be vital to ensuring NAC has the very best in strategic thinking and real-world experience at the helm, as we continue tackling major issues and opportunities for the U.S. independent/retail ATM sector.”

Key initiatives for 2020 include NAC’s ongoing efforts in Washington, D.C., and at the state and local levels to restore reasonable and non-discriminatory bank account access for ATM operations, support passage of laws which maintain consumer choice to pay with cash at retail across America, continue advancements and education regarding ATM security, and continue pursuit of NAC’s federal antitrust lawsuit seeking to overturn current VISA/Mastercard network rules which they assert constitute mandated price-fixing of ATM services to consumers in the U.S. Learn more at www.natmc.org.