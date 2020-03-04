Have E-Claws, Will Travel! Elaut Debuts Crane Trailer

Hot on the heels of a successful first deployment at a Florida fair, Elaut Group USA says its Claw Crane Trailer is being readied for production here in the U.S. The trailer, with hitch and removable wheel axles, features multiple configurations of three models of the factory’s E-Claw cranes (the 600, 900 and Cosmic). With it, they say operators can transport the cranes (with optional DBAs and credit card readers) to fairs and other opportunities with relative ease for set up and tear down.

As for the backstory, the company says the concept was “wildly successful” on the European carnival and fair circuit so they brought it to the U.S., introducing operators to it at last fall’s IAAPA show. “We were excited about this product from day one,” stated EVP Anthony Maniscalco. “But we never expected to sell the trailer on the first day of the show!”

They then showcased the product at the Independent Showmen’s Trade Show in Gibtown in early February and followed with this most recent deployment at the Trinity Catholic High School Winter Carnival in Ocala, Fla., on Feb. 21. With strong response and a list of interested buyers, the factory has signed up an experienced concession trailer builder to produce trailers for the U.S. market with first delivery expected in late May.

Models range from $135,000 to $150,000 depending upon the crane configuration and optional equipment. Equipment financing is available. For loan, leasing and seasonal payment options, as well as more information, contact Elaut Group USA at 561-588-5200 or [email protected].