Laserforce, Arenaverse Join for VR Laser Tag

Arenaverse has developed an untethered, zero backpack, free roam virtual reality laser tag product and is partnering with Laserforce to produce it. Laserforce operations executive Jason Wallace said it’s “an amazing complimentary product to Laserforce laser tag.”

“For as many years as VR has been on the market in a commercial capacity, location owners have wanted to include VR in their product mix, but the inclusion has been stifled by poor ROI, and in some cases, a poor experience,” Wallace said. “Arenaverse has developed a product that Laserforce believes in. The Arenaverse, free roam product has fast throughput, low labor costs, and is totally scalable for 2-12 players and beyond.”

Click here to schedule a time to meet with the companies, exhibiting at the Laserforce Amusement Expo Booth #1007. The demonstrations will only be held on March 10. For more info, email [email protected] or head over to www.arenaverse.laserforcetag.com to download a brochure.