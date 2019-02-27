More Games to Ohio Arcade Bar

Sideswipe Brewing, located in Columbus, has teamed up with Arcade Super Awesome to add about 40 arcade games and pinball machines to its taproom facility, according to the Columbus Dispatch, effectively making it an arcade bar.

Sideswipe added 1,500 sq. ft. by expanding into the space next door, allowing it to put in a second bar – creating more space for the busy business, which has tripled in size since opening five years ago. The company preserves arcade games and pinball machines, and had some of its games at Sideswipe in the past.

Among their new pinball machines are Ghostbusters, Batman and Popeye. Get more info at www.sideswipebrewing.com and www.arcadesuperawesome.com.