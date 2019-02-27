And the Award Goes to…

Tastemakers’ Arcade1Up replica machine – a new cabinet featuring classic games – won the Toy Association’s “Tech Toy of the Year” award at the 116th North American International Toy Fair, held in New York City on Feb. 15.

According to Forbes, the available cabinets include Street Fighter, Rampage, Asteroids and Centipede. The company’s website (www.arcade1up.com) also lists Mortal Kombat, Final Fight, Space Invaders, Golden Tee, Karate Champ, Galaga and others.

The replica machine maker is expanding its lineup in 2019 to include Ghosts n’ Goblins, 1944and Strider. Their cabinets come in stand-up versions that retail for $299 and desktop units at $199. With the motto “bring a classic home,” Arcade1Up targets the in-home market and sells at Best Buy and other retailers.

However, the company certainly isn’t anti-location-based entertainment.

“We are selling the dream of owning a $3,000 arcade machine for $300,” explained Scott Bachrach, CEO of Tastemakers, the company behind the Arcade1Up cabinets. He compared their model to exercise equipment.

“I like to work out at the gym on a $5,000 treadmill,” he said. “When I buy a treadmill from Walmart for $300, it’s still a really good treadmill,” he added. “As long as we’re setting expectations right, the price really isn’t an issue.” The cabinets may be smaller, but they offer “authentic” arcade controls and gameplay, and feature 17” LCD screens.

For more information, visit their website or follow along on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Arcade1UpOfficial.