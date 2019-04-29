Mini-Golf in Monticello

The Silver Queen Mine Miniature Golf Course, an indoor facility that opened in Monticello, Utah a couple of weeks ago, is unlike traditional mini-golf courses.

Located inside of the Monticello Mercantile, it looks like a traditional log cabin on the façade, but inside, it’s blacklit, fluorescent, “magical” mini-golf. According to the San Juan Record, it’s full of mining carts, tunnels, rocks and even a mining office surrounded by glowing hills and log cabin walls.

The wall murals, which took owner Liesel Francom 300 hours to complete (there are nine of them), are vibrant and were painted in her laundry room under a blacklight.

Go to www.facebook.com/monticellomerc for more details.