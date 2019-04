A trampoline park chain based in San Francisco, House of Air, recently opened a San Antonio location, their fifth with more on the way around the world.

In addition to Best American Trampolines, the park has a ninja warrior course, a multi-attraction pit with a battle beam and slack line, and an “auto-zip,” an innovative zipline attraction. The facility has a slam dunk trampoline court, a dodgeball court and an expansive open jump court.

More information is available at www.houseofair.com.