Largest Laser Tag Arena Upgrades System

Stratum, believed to be the largest laser tag arena in North America, just upgraded their laser tag equipment to the Helios2 laser tag system by Zone Laser Tag.

The Mesa, Ariz.-based entertainment center installed a whopping 110 packs. The facility opened 20 years ago and its known for its comic book style design, even offering their own comic book for players.

“Stratum is one of our oldest and largest clients,” said Erik Guthrie, vice president of Zone Laser Tag. “We were thrilled when they came by our booth at IAAPA and chose to upgrade to our newest laser tag system, Helios2.”

More information is available at www.stratumhq.com or at www.lasertag.com.