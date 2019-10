The National ATM Council’s Las Vegas trade show and convention began yesterday, Oct. 15, and runs through tomorrow, Oct. 17. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first ATM deployed in the U.S., the event is racking up record-breaking attendance numbers and our roving reporter Hank Schlesinger is on the ground covering the event for RePlay. Stay tuned for that, and visit www.natmc.org for more information.