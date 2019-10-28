Microsoft Patents VR Floor Mat for Home Use?

Here’s some news that should make location-based VR makers step up their game… tech giant Microsoft recently filed a patent for a virtual reality floor mat that suggests it could be paired with their flagship gaming products, the Xbox One and 360 consoles.

According to Digital Trends, the patent was filed on April 2, 2018, and published a few weeks ago on Oct. 3. The mat would include haptic feedback (meaning vibration), the use of interlocking tiles to allow for adjustable play space and pressure sensors.

Obviously, no exact specs have been announced by Microsoft and there’s no word on how the floor mats will work or when they’ll be available. But it’s a good thing to keep an eye on!