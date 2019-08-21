Michigan Coin-Op Meets

Trending
The Michigan Coin Machine Operators Assn. met Aug. 14 at the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth, Mich., to get a legislative rundown and engage in industry-related discussions for their annual meeting.

The MCMOA group gathers for a photo during their annual meeting on Aug. 14.

During the event, members heard from keynote speaker Frank “the Crank” Seninsky, AMOA President Emily Dunn and MCMOA lobbyist Lou Dodak.

“Frank gave a robust and entertaining talk on the history of the industry through his eyes,” said Tim Acord, amusement and gaming manager for the hosting Bavarian Inn Lodge. “His speech was riveting from beginning to end.”

Additionally, some members enjoyed a golf outing the day prior at Timbers Golf Club. Visit www.mcmoa.com for details on the association.

From left, AMOA Past President John Pascaretti, AMOA member Randy Flowe, AMOA President Emily Dunn, AMOA Past President Frank Seninsky, AMOA VP Luke Adams and AMOA Director Joe Bundra.

Tim Acord, amusement & gaming manager at the hosting Bavarian Inn Lodge with Emily Dunn, AMOA president.

