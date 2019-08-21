Michigan Coin-Op Meets

The Michigan Coin Machine Operators Assn. met Aug. 14 at the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth, Mich., to get a legislative rundown and engage in industry-related discussions for their annual meeting.

During the event, members heard from keynote speaker Frank “the Crank” Seninsky, AMOA President Emily Dunn and MCMOA lobbyist Lou Dodak.

“Frank gave a robust and entertaining talk on the history of the industry through his eyes,” said Tim Acord, amusement and gaming manager for the hosting Bavarian Inn Lodge. “His speech was riveting from beginning to end.”

Additionally, some members enjoyed a golf outing the day prior at Timbers Golf Club. Visit www.mcmoa.com for details on the association.