Andamiro USA Announces Basketball Pro “Fun Version”

Street operators and bar owners will be excited to hear that Andamiro USA is adding a non-ticket Basketball Pro aimed at street locations. This new “Fun Version” will ship in mid-October, according to the company.

The ticket redemption edition rolled out earlier this year and has been “a prime attraction in family entertainment centers, but also a good fit for bars and other street stops,” said Andamiro president Drew Maniscalco. “The Fun Version is optimized for a non-redemption clientele of this kind.”

The Fun Version has a single front door design that supports one bill validator and two coin mechanisms. Like the original, the non-redemption version can be set up with two player stations to allow for head-to-head competition or solo play.

“This simple repackaging is ‘street-friendly’ and perfect for non-redemption locations requiring banknote and coin acceptance,” Maniscalco said. “Operators can add a cashless reader option to accept credit cards and mobile payments, which are becoming more common on amusement machines, and boost earnings.”

The Fun Version is also the same compact size as the original (32” W x 38” D), plus 98” high with billboard-style signage or 79” high without it. More information is available by emailing [email protected].