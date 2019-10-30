Mexico’s Replay Arcades Go With Intercard in Mexicali

Trending
Replay Arcades recently installed Intercard cashless management technology in its Plaza San Pedro mall location in Mexicali, Mexico. The FEC has more than 80 games ranging from classics to the latest in redemption. They plan to install the same technology at future Replay locations.

All smiles at the Replay Arcades installation in Plaza San Pedro mall in Mexicali. From left, Intercard installer Ryan Muller, Replay Arcades’ owners Marcela Moreno and Ricardo Malo, and Lisa Oliveira.

“Replay Arcades chose Intercard because we have a great product at a good price,” said Lisa Oliveira, Intercard’s business development manager for Latin America. “Intercard’s reputation for having the best customer service in our industry was also a key factor in their decision. Learn more at www.intercardinc.com and www.facebook.com/replayarcadesmexicali.

