London Escape Room Situated in an Old Plane

The first escape room set inside the confines of an airplane has landed in London. Set up by Riddle Within, “Flight 338” takes place on a decommissioned ATR 42-500 jet airplane at Studio 338 in Greenwich, a borough in East London.

Dubbed an “escape plane” rather than escape room, the experience is a sinister drama that follows “shadowy figures” as they try to take revenge on you as a former member of one of the most feared gangs responsible for the biggest heists in U.S. history, according to Metro.

Slated for a November debut, learn more about the 2-6-player game at www.riddlewithin.com. (They also have a Chernobyl experience coming in January.)