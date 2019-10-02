Mexico Esports Tournament Featuring Chaos Jump VR

The creator of the Chaos Jump VR platform – Minority Media – has teamed up with their Latin American distributor Gaming Partners and a fun center in Mexico to launch Arena Open, a nationwide gaming tournament reported to be the first of its kind in the region to feature virtual reality esports competition.

Called Arena (www.gamersarena.com.mx), the host venues are located in Cinemex theater locations in six Mexico cities (with 13 total locations).

“We are proud to be selected by Gaming Partners and Arena for this incredibly successful initiative,” said Michael Zaidan, VP of business development and global sales for Minority Media. “Players are entering and learning to play with our Chaos Jump game and will then battle it out in our Reclaim! Game, which is more competitive and involves the kind of strategy needed for esports.”

In the first four weeks of initial play, which began in August, more than 2,000 players had already registered. About 10,000 are now expected before the conclusion of the Arena Open tournament, which goes through Nov. 9.

More details are available at www.facebook.com/ArenaOpenEsports.