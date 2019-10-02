Bowlero Buys PBA

In September, Bowlero Corp. – the world’s largest owner and operator of bowling centers – announced the purchase of the Professional Bowlers Association, the industry’s voice since 1958. Under the new agreement, Bowlero “establishes itself as the first media company in the sport, dedicated to growing and enhancing the PBA experience.”

“The PBA is rich with history and home to the top players in the sport, with thousands of members and millions of fans throughout the world,” said Colie Edison, PBA’s CEO (and formerly the Chief Customer Officer with Bowlero). “This acquisition is about leveraging resources to give the PBA Tour the support and funding it deserves, building value for dedicated members nationwide, and expanding the brand’s overall visibility.”

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. More information is available at www.pba.com and www.bowlerocorp.com.