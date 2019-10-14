Massive Arcade Bar Nods to Nashville

A 10,000-sq.-ft. “gaming mecca” called Game Terminal Super Arcade and Bar is heading to South Nashville this fall with 300 video games and pinball machines spanning five decades, basketball courts, shuffleboard and more.

According to The Tennessean, it will feature one of the largest gaming selections in the country. The space is a former truck terminal building and the new business of local entrepreneur Patrick McKennon, the founder of Music City Pinball.

“Game Terminal will have something for everyone, with one of the largest selections of museum-quality gaming opportunities under one roof in the United States,” McKennon said in a statement. “Whether you are a seasoned ‘pinhead’ or someone new to the pinball and arcade world, we want all to be able to come and enjoy a bit of nostalgia, in an immersive space, that’s full of a variety of opportunities to eat, drink, play and spend quality time with friends and family.”

Go to www.gameterminal.com for up-to-date details on the planned mega arcade bar.