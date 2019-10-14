ATM Trade Show Tomorrow

The National ATM Council’s Las Vegas trade show and convention begins tomorrow, Oct. 15, and runs through Oct. 17. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first ATM deployed in the U.S., the event is racking up record-breaking attendance numbers.

The seventh outing for the association – officially called “NAC 2019 – ATMs Across America” – surpassed last year’s numbers in both total booth space and pre-registered operator attendee headcount. Although exact numbers are still being tallied as registrations continue to roll in, show organizers are optimistic that this year’s attendance will be another record-setter.

“The response we’ve received from the U.S. retail ATM community has just been fantastic,” said Bruce Renard, NAC’s executive director. “We were expecting a strong response, but this exceeds all our early predictions. The U.S. ATM community is in for a truly great celebration, befitting this year’s half-century milestone for ATMs in America.”

Hosted for the first time at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the high-energy new venue will house the largest number of exhibit spaces and offer attendees of the yearly event the most upscale accommodations to date.

While marking the 50th anniversary of ATMs in the U.S., this year’s trade show agenda is decidedly forward looking, with highlights that include seminars and workshops on cryptocurrency ATMs; the unveiling of a new industry standard for software-based smartphone/biometric authenticated ATM transactions; new bar gaming and sports book kiosk opportunities; and updates on new laws requiring cash acceptance at retail and pending federal class action litigation on behalf of all nonbank ATM operators against the credit card giants.

Look for complete coverage of NAC 2019 in the upcoming issue of RePlay and visit www.natmc.org for more information.