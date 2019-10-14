ICE Opens New Shipping Warehouse

Innovative Concepts in Entertainment recently announced the opening of a new shipping warehouse, located next door to their corporate headquarters and main factory in Clarence, N.Y. It features three loading docks, 35,000 sq. ft. of storage as well as a shipping office.

The new warehouse replaces their existing one, which is located about 30 minutes away.

“The new space will increase our efficiency in shipping, but it also has opened up new production space in our main factory to allow us to build more product lines on a weekly basis,” said ICE president Joe Coppola. “At any given time, we are generally building 16-18 product lines in different quantities every week. This new space will allow us to keep up with the demand both domestically and internationally.”

The new freight pickup address is 10075 Main St., Clarence, NY 14031. Contact your sales rep or visit www.icegame.com for more information.