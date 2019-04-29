Marvel Adventure Lab Shipping

Apple Industries says its latest Face Place’s photo booth, Marvel Adventure Lab (featured at this year’s Amusement Expo), is now ready to ship.

The photo booth allows guests to become a part of the comic book – either on a cover or with a story. It features Marvel favorites like Captain Marvel, Thor and Black Panther, among others.

For more information, refer back to the RePlay spotlight feature on page 73 of your April issue, or visit them at www.faceplacephoto.com. Prospective buyers can also contact them directly at [email protected].