Maine Movie Theater Opening Adjacent FEC

A new family entertainment center is planned for the Maine town of Sanford this fall, to be opened by the proprietors of Smitty’s Cinema.

The FEC will be located right next to Smitty’s Cinema and will feature 10 bowling lanes, more than 50 arcade games, air hockey and a 100-seat bar and lounge area, according to the Journal Tribune. An entertainment center is a first for Smitty’s, which also has four other locations. The one in Sanford, owner Milton Smith said, is their most popular so it made sense to add something new to the mix.

“We’re part of such an amazing community, and we are excited to bring a new experience to the people in the Sanford area,” Mike enthused.

Visit Smitty’s online at www.smittyscinema.com.