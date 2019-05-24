LAI Hosts Recruitment Event in Singapore

Manufacturer LAI Games recently opened their doors to the local developer community with a recruitment night at their studio in the heart of Singapore’s tech hub, according to the company.

The night of dinner and drinks was co-hosted by Wantedly, an agency connecting talent with prospective employers. It allowed them to see the inside of LAI’s state-of-the-art facility there and meet the team face to face.

“LAI Games has experienced tremendous growth in the past six months and is dedicated to creating innovative and excited experiences and enhancing the out-of-home entertainment industry,” the company said.

Available positions can be found at www.laigames.com/careers.