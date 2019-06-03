Triotech Appoints New Latin America Sales Director

Salim Sabbagha has been chosen as Triotech’s director of sales for Latin America, serving as the first point of contact for the company’s sales activities in that part of the world. Since joining Triotech in 2011, he’s garnered strong experience in international business.

“Salim has a strong knowledge of this region and he has been instrumental in the closing ad support of many large projects since he joined Triotech,” said COO Sylvain Larose. More information about the company can be found at www.trio-tech.com.